Mississippi State adds music and culture minor for students

Mississippi State University's College of Education is establishing a new minor for students interested in music.

The Department of Music’s minor in music and culture begins this fall at the Starkville campus. The program will focus on non-Western music, especially the music of Africa and the African Diaspora.

“This new minor enables students to engage critically with music and diverse cultures of the world and prepares them for graduate study, work abroad or careers in the global market,” music professor Robert Damm said in a university news release. “This curriculum is wonderful for all students who enjoy music or want to learn more about it.”

Damm developed the curriculum and four new courses: Music of Africa, Music of Latin America, African American Music and Native American Music. Students also may choose up to two Western music and culture electives, along with other requirements to complete the required 18 or 19 hours