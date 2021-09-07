Jamie Spears files to end Britney’s conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition Tuesday to end Britney’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ life has changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” Jamie Spears said in the court filing, according to NBC News.

Jamie Spears has been running his daughter's conservatorship since it was established in 2008. The arrangement gave him control over his daughter’s life and finances after a series of highly publicized mental health incidents.

In June, Britney Spears made a forceful plea to end the conservatorship, telling a Los Angeles court it was “abusive” and “scary.”

“The people who did this to me should not get away and be able to walk away so easily,” she said. “They should be in jail.”

