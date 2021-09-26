Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Music & Nightlife

Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP) Matthew Murphy AP
NEW YORK

Select winners at the Tony Awards, presented Sunday night in New York City:

Best Musical: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Play: “The Inheritance”

Best Play Revival: “A Soldier's Play”

Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical"

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Music & Nightlife

Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to drummer

September 26, 2021 11:07 PM

Music & Nightlife

Alanis Morissette talks ‘Jagged Little Pill’ album and possible Tony Awards sweep: ‘I still pinch myself!’

Updated September 26, 2021 2:05 AM

Music & Nightlife

Pritzker OKs legislative maps despite heavy criticism

September 25, 2021 5:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service