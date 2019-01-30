Restaurant News & Reviews

What to order at Milagro’s, Charlotte’s new spot for traditional Puerto Rican cuisine

By Tom Hanchett Correspondent

January 30, 2019 01:54 PM

Milagro’s opened in 2018 near PNC Music Pavilion, one minute east of I-485’s Exit 32.
Milagro’s opened in 2018 near PNC Music Pavilion, one minute east of I-485’s Exit 32. Tom Hanchett
Milagro’s opened in 2018 near PNC Music Pavilion, one minute east of I-485’s Exit 32. Tom Hanchett

Maybe you’re trying to avoid bread and other foods with gluten. Or maybe, like me, you’d gladly order extra gluten if you could. Either way, you’ll enjoy the gluten-free jibarito sandwich at Milagro’s Latin Cuisine.

Milagro’s is Charlotte’s newest spot for Puerto Rican cuisine, under-represented in this part of the U.S. until recently. Puerto Ricans historically migrated to the New York/New Jersey area, not to the South.

Gladys and Hector Gonzalez Sr. were living in Nutley, N.J., in 2015, when a friend invited them down to Charlotte’s first big Puerto Rican festival in Marshall Park. “We didn’t want to go back home,” she recalls, laughing. They moved, then launched a food truck, then opened their restaurant just about a mile south of Charlotte Motor Speedway along U.S. 29.

Milagro’s menu is not limited to Puerto Rican specialties, but that’s its strength — from codfish fritter appetizers called bacalaitos all the way to flan for dessert. Teenage son Hector Jr., at the counter, will help you order.

I often get the jibarito (pronounced hee-bar-EE-toh), a traditional Puerto Rican sandwich. Instead of bread, there are two thin slices of plantain, mashed flat and flash-fried. In between, you’ll find generous hunks of roast pork, so tender that it falls apart. Look for a pink tinge of mayo-ketchup, a mix of mayonnaise and ketchup that comes in its own bottle in Puerto Rico.

For a side dish, consider yuca escabeche (pronounced YOO-kah es-cah-BEE-chay). Yuca is a root vegetable that resembles potato. Milagro’s serves it cooked warm and soft, topped with thin slivers of sweet peppers and onions in a drizzle of olive oil and garlic.

Why the name Milagro’s? “Milagro means ‘miracle,’ right?” I ask.

Says Gladys Gonzalez: “My mother came to New York from El Salvador in the early 1970s, working as a housekeeper. She so impressed her employer that he signed a citizenship application not just for her, but for her four daughters. Her hard work helped put all of us through college.”

That does sound like a miracle, I agree. But why “Milagro’s” with an “s” at the end?

“Milagro is our mother’s name,” says Gonzalez, her eyes moist. “This restaurant stands as a tribute to her.”

Find community historian Tom Hanchett’s writings at HistorySouth.org. Reach him at Tom@HistorySouth.org.

Milagro’s Latin Cuisine

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (Look for later weekend hours starting in mid-February.) Closed Mondays.

Location: 11915 N. Tryon St. (just outside of the I-485 loop in upper northeast Charlotte).

Contact: 704-280-1355; www.milagrosfoodservice.com.

  Comments  

things to do