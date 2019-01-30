What to order at Milagro’s, Charlotte’s new spot for traditional Puerto Rican cuisine

Protagonist Beer Co., which will open Protagonist Clubhouse in NoDa this spring, has named Jeremy Claeys as its head brewer.

As one of the “first-generation employees” at Wicked Weed Brewing in Asheville, Claeys relished the opportunity to take on a range of roles across the brewery’s various facilities. And while he knew he was joining a fast-growing company when he came aboard in 2015, he didn’t anticipate the brewery selling to Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2017.