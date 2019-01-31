Warm up with these 6 winter beer fests coming soon to the Charlotte area

Spring and summer are prime seasons for beer events, and fall isn’t complete without an Oktoberfest. But why can’t winter be fest season?
Here in Charlotte, it can. The following perennial favorites and new events will keep you busy through the rest of winter and on into spring.
Queen City Brewers Festival
When: Noon-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. this Saturday.
Where: 820 Hamilton St.
Now in its eighth year, this festival highlights not just breweries in Charlotte proper, but also those throughout the metro area. While the brewery list has grown substantially with each passing year (it’s up to about 40 for 2019), the festival’s focus hasn’t: It aims to highlight breweries and cideries in and around the Queen City, while supporting the nonprofit ACEing Autism. While tickets are sold out for both sessions, you might check the event’s Facebook page for individuals selling tickets at the last minute.
Lucky Dog Bark & Brew Winter Beer Fest
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.
Where: 2220 Thrift Road.
If you’re bummed you can no longer bring your dog inside local breweries, here’s your next best option. At Lucky Dog’s third annual fest, you can enjoy unlimited samples from 10 local breweries with Fido at your feet. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. Lucky Dog will also host a Winter Beer Fest on Feb. 23 at its new Steele Creek location (13835 South Lakes Drive).
May The Funk Be With You
When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
Where: 2229 N. Davidson St.
While not a festival in the traditional sense, this inaugural event from NoDa Brewing Co. does provide attendees the opportunity to try a broad range of beers all in one place (in this case, the brewery’s “O.G.” location that is rarely open to the public). For the event, NoDa Brewing Co. will tap 14 sour beers, including the appropriately named Boba Brett and Lacto Calrissian. $10 tickets (available at www.eventbrite.com) get you a Boba Brett glass, a “toast pour” of a surprise sour beer and a 3 p.m. tour of the brewery with an emphasis on brewing sour beers; however, tickets are not required for entry and you can order individual beers.
Beertopia
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 9.
Where: 1012 Market St., Fort Mill, S.C.
Presented by Grapevine Wine Shop in Fort Mill’s Baxter Village, Beertopia is one of the area’s longest-running beer festivals. For 11 years, beer lovers have taken over the parking lot outside the shop to sample more than 150 beers, with a good selection of local and regional brands. General admission tickets are $55 (plus taxes and fees) at grapevine.ticketleap.com, and include a Beertopia tasting glass and unlimited sampling. VIP tickets are sold out.
Brawley’s Black and Blue 10
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 16.
Where: 1615 Elizabeth Ave.
Black and Blue 10, presented by Brawley’s Beverage, is Charlotte’s most exclusive beer festival. Only 250 tickets were available, and they sold out in minutes last December — but don’t write off your chances just yet. The Visulite Theatre (where Michael Brawley once bartended) is a small venue, but could still accommodate more people outside if no rain is forecast. If that’s the case, Brawley hopes to sell another 100 tickets for $85 each. That’s $20 more than they cost originally, but Brawley plans on donating the additional proceeds to a yet-to-be-named charity. As always, Brawley’s Beverage will host a pre-party with a special taplist the night before the event.
Juicy Brews March Madness
When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23
Where: 2101 Central Ave.
Resident Culture Brewing Co. is the latest brewery to put on a festival with Hop Culture, an online beer magazine that has already presented several events in its short history. For the Juicy Brews concept, local and national brewers bring in their best IPAs (with an emphasis on the hazy, New England-style). The brewery list includes several acclaimed brewers that don’t distribute here, including Outer Range Brewing Co. of Colorado, Burley Oak Brewing Co. of Maryland and Triple Crossing Brewing of Virginia. True to its name, the festival will also be showing that day’s March Madness games. General admission tickets ($55) get you a limited-edition tasting glass and unlimited samples, while VIP tickets ($85) get you in 15 minutes early and include access to a VIP area as well as a four-pack of a Resident Culture and Hop Culture collaboration beer. Tickets are available through www.eventbrite.com.
