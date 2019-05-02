Here’s a roundup of recently released (or just-about-to-be-released) local craft beers

Triple C Brewing Co. will release its award-winning Zest-A-Peel this Saturday. Courtesy of Triple C Brewing Co.

Years ago, bottle and can releases were fairly infrequent among Charlotte’s breweries. Now, there are so many that it can be tough to keep track of them all. For your weekend drinking pleasure, here’s a roundup of beers being released this weekend, along with a few you might have missed from this past week.

▪ Ass Clown Brewing is no stranger to stouts, frequently having several available on tap at its Cornelius taproom. This week it released Atramentous Imperial Stout, which is brewed with cocoa nibs, toasted coconut and vanilla beans. Bottles are available at the brewery for $13.99. If you’re looking for something lighter, the brewery also released Anew Fruited Wit, a witbier brewed with coriander and orange peel. That one’s also $13.99, but for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans.

▪ Birdsong Brewing Co. released In Bloom IPA, the latest in its IPA series, on April 25. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans are still available in the taproom for $12. The IPA, which has a “slight haze” and is brewed with Loral, Azacca and Centennial hops, comes in at 6.5 percent ABV.

▪ Blue Blaze Brewing will release one of its most popular seasonals, S’mores Blonde Ale, in cans and on draft at the brewery this Friday. Cocoa nibs, vanilla beans and a biscuity malt bill help approximate the flavors of the campfire classic. Four-packs of S’mores Blonde Ale are $11, with a limit of two cases per person. The brewery will have live music from Nathan H. Randall and the Trap Dawgz food truck parked outside for the release.

▪ Divine Barrel Brewing released two IPAs last weekend, both of which are still available at the brewery. The brewery’s West Coast IPA, Forty Dollar Bill, is brewed with Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe hops. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans are $15.99. You’re Gonna Be A Genius is a milkshake IPA brewed with lactose, Citra, Azacca & El Dorado hops and 750 pounds of mangoes. Four-packs of You’re Gonna Be A Genius are $18.99.

▪ Concord’s High Branch Brewing Co. is releasing two new beers this Friday. Pump the Brakes is a 5.2 percent ABV kettle sour brewed with apricot, ginger and graham cracker. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans are $17 each. The brewery will also release Highly Unstable, a bigger version of the brewery’s Unstable Hazy IPA. Brewed with oats and lactose, this triple IPA comes in at 9.6 percent ABV and will sell for $20 a four-pack.

▪ Sycamore Brewing will release Citropica, an IPA brewed with Citra, Motueka, Lotus, El Dorado and experimental hops, at the brewery on Friday. The beer is the latest in Sycamore’s rotating IPA series, and will also be available across the Carolinas for $11.99 a four-pack.

▪ Triple C Brewing Co. will release an old favorite in cans for the first time this Saturday. Zest-A-Peel, which is brewed with Citra and Cascade hops as well as a locally-made orange oil, was originally brewed for VBGB, but found its way to other bars and the taproom. This will be the first time the beer, which won a bronze medal at last year’s Great American Beer Festival, will be available in cans. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans are $10.

▪ You’ve probably grown accustomed to seeing the face of Cherie Berry, the state’s labor commissioner, in every elevator in North Carolina. Now, you’ll see it on a beer can, too. The Unknown Brewing Co. released Elevator Lady in honor of Berry, who recently announced her retirement. The kettle-soured beer was brewed, appropriately, with both cherries and berries. Four-packs of the beer, which were released this past Tuesday, are sold out at the brewery, but a limited amount was distributed to area beer stores.