Will this renowned Charlotte chef be returning for another season of ‘Top Chef’?

There are clues to suggest that Jamie Lynch of 5Church will be getting a shot at redemption on reality TV. Charlotte

Though no official announcement has been made yet, it’s beginning to look a lot like 5Church executive chef/partner Jamie Lynch will be returning for a second shot as a contestant on the Bravo network’s “Top Chef” reality competition series.

The rumor mill first started getting cranked up more than a month ago, when the long-standing reality-television news site Reality Blurred reported that production of the show’s 17th season was underway in southern California and that all signs pointed to an all-star season featuring returning contestants.

The article linked to a thread on Reddit that listed 15 returning chefs who the poster linked to the new season; Lynch — who has co-helmed the 5Church Restaurant Group since 2012 with partners Patrick Whalen and Alejandro Torio and was previously at Barrington’s — was among a shorter list of 10 that were “basically confirmed” due to “a combination of sightings and strong social media evidence.”

Now, normally, that alone wouldn’t necessarily be enough to go on here. But there are other clues that something is afoot.

For a solid month, from Sept. 9 to Oct. 8, Lynch went quiet on Instagram, a platform he typically has used with frequency. On Oct. 9, he broke the silence with a simple tease for his forthcoming Charleston restaurant called Tempest (which he’s opening with Whalen and Torio in spring 2020), but he didn’t resume posting more regularly until the week of Oct. 22 — when he put up five photos over seven days.

The timing is interesting in part because veteran “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio tweeted on Oct. 21: “Just wrapped in LA, now off to an undisclosed location for the finale.”

Lynch didn’t respond to messages left by the Observer. Meanwhile, when Torio was contacted about the rumor, he said simply that Lynch had been away from the restaurant “doing research and development for our new restaurant Tempest”; he added that Lynch might not be responding to messages because of a busy schedule this week that includes a work trip out of town.

For whatever it’s worth, this all has a similar feel to summer 2016, when former Observer food editor Kathleen Purvis correctly surmised that Lynch was headed for a stint on “Top Chef” before the cast was formally announced.

At the time, she had gotten suspicious during a meeting with Whalen, Torio and Lynch, when Whalen told her that Lynch had been absent from the restaurant for months while on a “culinary tour of Asia,” and Lynch proceeded to refuse to answer questions about the trip. This conversation also came close on the heels of reality TV websites circulating rumors of Lynch’s involvement on the series.

That fall, Lynch was indeed revealed as part of the cast of “Top Chef: Charleston,” with the show setting up camp in the city that is like a second home to the Charlottean. (5Church also has a location on Market Street there.)

Lynch lasted just seven episodes and finished ninth in Season 14, which aired in late 2016/early 2017.

But as “Top Chef” enthusiasts will remember, he famously forfeited an immunity he had won fair and square after acknowledging that a dish he had prepared had been a major factor in his team losing a key competition; upon his elimination, Colicchio made it clear that another contestant would have been the one sent packing if Lynch hadn’t fallen on his sword.

In an interview with the Observer after the episode aired, he was asked if he would return to “Top Chef” if invited back.

“It’s hard to say, man,” Lynch replied then. “I probably would, to be honest with you. When we opened 5Church ... I just wanted to have my restaurant, I wanted it to be well-regarded, and I wanted to put out great food. I didn’t care about any of that stuff. And honestly, I don’t really care about being on TV. But the experience — not everybody gets to do that. There’s only a small group of people who get a chance to do it. So I probably would, just for the experience of it.”

He then added: “If they do invite me back, I’m certainly not giving up immunity. That’s for sure. I’m keeping that stuff.”

By the way, although the past four seasons of “Top Chef” have all premiered during the first week of December, that won’t be happening this year. There’s been no official word from Bravo yet, but in a tweet last week, Colicchio suggested it could be sometime in February or March.

