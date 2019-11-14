Cider lovers: Here’s your chance to try several regional cideries — all in one place

Cideries from across the Carolinas will be pouring at this Saturday’s Cider Day Fall Fest at Charlotte’s Red Clay Ciderworks. ibartolucci@charlotteobserver.co

Red Clay Ciderworks will host its annual Cider Day celebration on Saturday — and this year, they’ve invited friends.

“We wanted to showcase more than just our cider,” says Jay Bradish, co-founder of Red Clay. “This festival is a way for us to give people some exposure without having to go all the way to Asheville.”

Cideries from across the Carolinas will be pouring at this Saturday’s Cider Day Fall Fest. Tickets are $20 through Eventbrite, but are limited to just 300 and must be purchased in advance by Friday. Tickets get you entry from noon to 4 p.m., a souvenir tasting glass and six drink tickets that can each be redeemed for a four-ounce sample from any of the participating cideries (additional tickets will be available for purchase).

Joining Red Clay this year will be Charlotte’s GoodRoad Ciderworks, as well as the following cideries from North and South Carolina: Botanist and Barrel (Cedar Grove), Bull City Ciderworks (Durham), James Creek Cider House (Cameron), Molley Chomper Hard Cider (Lansing), Noble Cider (Asheville), Urban Orchard (Asheville) and Windy Hill (York, S.C.).

The festival will give cider lovers and those that want to learn more about it a chance to try a diverse selection, all in one place.

“It’s going to run the gamut,” Bradish says. “There’s definitely going to be a decent amount of fruited ciders. There are a couple cideries that do nothing but dry, funky kinds of stuff. You’re going to get dry heritage ciders all the way down to semi-sweet ciders and barrel-fermented ciders.”

Single varietal ciders will showcase the essence of a specific apple, while fruited options will include those made with peaches, cranberries, blueberries, blackberries and more. Some take inspiration from wine (Bull City’s Pink Is a Feeling is aged on the skins of four types of grapes), and others use one of beer’s main ingredients (GoodRoad and James Creek will both bring hopped ciders).

If you’ve ever wanted to try your own hand at making cider, Red Clay will once again offer apple-pressing demonstrations (at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.) and sell its fresh-pressed apple juice (that Bradish just drove back from the mountains) by the gallon. Alternative Beverage, Charlotte’s longtime home-brew supply store, will be selling some of the basic equipment you would need to make cider at home.

Complementing this celebration of cider will be a range of activities, including hatchet-throwing with The Flying Hatchet, a pumpkin patch for kids and food offerings for sale (from Lil O’s Doughnuts and FūD on the MūV, which now has a permanent location inside Red Clay).

Red Clay Ciderworks is located at 245 Clanton Road. Since parking could be a challenge during the festival, the cidery recommends taking the light rail to the Scaleybark Station, which is about a six-minute walk away.

Event of the week

One of Wooden Robot Brewery’s most popular beers makes its return this weekend. The brewery will release Thicket As Thieves, its golden sour ale brewed with blackberries, at noon Saturday. The beer will be on draft and in 500-milliliter bottles, which will be available at both the South End brewery and the new NoDa location for $16 each. Thicket As Thieves is aged in oak foeders before re-fermenting over local blackberries.