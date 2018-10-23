Fleiss says Hof had diabetes; health was deteriorating

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right, celebrates with Heidi Fleiss, right, and others after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Fleiss told authorities that brothel owner Hof had diabetes and his health had been deteriorating before his death. KTVN-TV in Reno said Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, that authorities interviewed Fleiss a day after Hof’s body was found Oct. 16 at his brothel outside Las Vegas. Los Angeles Times via AP David Montero