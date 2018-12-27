How Fox’s 25 seasons of doing NFL has changed the game

FILE - This March 5, 2013, file photo shows Jay Glazer, from left, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan attending the Fox Sports Media Upfront party celebrating the new Fox Sports 1 network in New York. Bradshaw thought his career as a football analyst was over in 1993 when CBS lost the NFL rights to Fox. Instead of going back to cattle ranching, he has had a front-row seat to the biggest sports broadcasting story of the past quarter century. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision