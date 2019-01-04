NAACP Image Awards to televise live from Dolby Theatre

In this Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 file photo, host Anthony Anderson speaks at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. The NAACP Image Awards will be televised live for the first time from the Dolby Theatre. NAACP and TV One officials announced Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that the 50th awards ceremony will be televised on the cable network at the venue in Hollywood, Calif., on March 30. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision