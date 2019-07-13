Chef Vivian Howard to return to television with new series

The North Carolina chef and television host known for the award-winning "A Chef's Life" is returning to PBS next year.

News outlets report that Vivian Howard will be back on television with a new show titled "South by Somewhere." The six-part series will explore the intersection of Southern food with the cuisines of other cultures.

During its five seasons on the air, "A Chef's Life" received a Daytime Emmy for outstanding culinary program, a Peabody and other awards. It focused on Chef and the Farmer, the restaurant that she and her husband, Ben Knight, own in Kinston.

"South by Somewhere" is scheduled to premiere with six episodes in PBS's winter/spring season next year.