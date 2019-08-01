What to Watch on Thursday: A new doc series explores an infamous vigilante murder

Sundance Channel premieres 6-part documentary film: ‘No One Saw a Thing’ The Sundance Channel premieres a six-part documentary film, “No One Saw a Thing,” about the vigilante murder of Ken Rex McElroy in Skidmore, Missouri, in 1981. McElroy was considered the town bully. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sundance Channel premieres a six-part documentary film, “No One Saw a Thing,” about the vigilante murder of Ken Rex McElroy in Skidmore, Missouri, in 1981. McElroy was considered the town bully.

No One Saw a Thing (11p.m., Sundance TV) - This new six-episode documentary series looks at the unsolved vigilante murder of small town bully Ken Rex McElroy in Skidmore, Missouri, in the early 1980s. McElroy, by all accounts a truly awful man, was shot to death in his pickup truck in broad daylight in the middle of town in front of almost 60 people. But no one saw a thing. And for 40 years, no one has talked. On the surface, it may seem like an isolated (and some might argue, necessary) action, but there have been repercussions for many townspeople. That’s what this excellent series gets into. Some of the archival news footage is from a Morley Safer “60 Minutes” report, but the film also uses present day interviews with Skidmore residents and McElroy’s children. It’s produced by the same company that gave us “The Jinx” and “Get Out,” and it’s from award-winning Israeli filmmaker Avi Belkin (“Mike Wallace is Here”). You can find Sundance on channel 625 on Spectrum, channel 798 on AT&T Uverse, channel 300 on Google Fiber TV, channel 557 on DirecTV and 126 on DISH.

BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon (9 p.m., Food) - In this new series, Bobby Flay and Michael Symon compete after choosing teams from eight elite barbecue masters — but first, they challenge each other to determine who gets first pick.

