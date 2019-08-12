When will we get to see Raleigh’s Tyler the violinist on ‘America’s Got Talent’ again?

A golden performance by 11-year-old violinist from Raleigh on ‘AGT’ Raleigh’s 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa auditions on the June 11 episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” earning judge Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pass to Live Shows. See his full performance at https://bit.ly/2ZmAVCi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh’s 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa auditions on the June 11 episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” earning judge Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pass to Live Shows. See his full performance at https://bit.ly/2ZmAVCi.

Eleven-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa blew judges away when he auditioned on “America’s Got Talent” back in June, earning a Golden Buzzer pass from judge Simon Cowell that sends him straight to the live shows this month.

The coveted Golden Buzzer — this is the first season the show has used this — essentially gave Tyler a short vacation from Hollywood and the pressure of another round of performing to earn that live spot. Once the live shows start, Tyler will need votes from viewers to advance.

But Tyler hasn’t treated his break as “down time,” instead continuing to pop up all over Raleigh with both scheduled and impromptu performances. Tyler has even taken time to just play in the park with his little brother and constant sidekick, Adam, who is seven-and-a-half.

According to his Facebook page, Tyler’s “violin grind” has included a July 4th performance of “The National Anthem” at the Durham Bulls baseball game, a gig at the North Hills Beach Music Series in Midtown, an appearance with Miss North Carolina, his own fifth-grade graduation at Walnut Creek Elementary School and several street performances in downtown Raleigh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Tyler Butler-Figueroa is a gifted violin player who performed on the streets of downtown Raleigh to earn money to audition for “America’s Got Talent.” Tyler made the cut and will appear on Season 14, premiering May 28, 2019.

Tyler’s ‘AGT’ audition

At his June 11 audition, the judges asked Tyler why he started playing the violin, and he told them it was because he had been bullied. One judge asked him if he knew why he was bullied and Tyler replied, “It’s because I had cancer, and I almost died.”

Tyler was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was four-and-a-half-years-old. He underwent three years of chemotherapy, during which he lost his hair.

This month, Tyler celebrated four years of being cancer-free.

SHARE COPY LINK Eleven year old Raleigh violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa is entertaining the lunch crowd in downtown Raleigh during his two week school break to raise money to audition for America's Got Talent in December.

For that June audition, Tyler played Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” accompanied by some background music. He danced around the stage while playing and the audience clapped along. When he finished playing, everyone — audience and judges — jumped to their feet for a standing ovation.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Cowell called him “an extraordinary young man” and pushed the Golden Buzzer to advance Tyler to the live round.

When will we see Tyler again?

The earliest we might see Tyler on TV again is Tuesday, Aug. 13, when “America’s Got Talent” begins its live shows.

The performers at live shows rely on voting from viewers to advance, so get ready for that.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday nights at 9 on NBC.