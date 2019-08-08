What to Watch on Thursday: New shows tell horror stories, diagnose mystery illnesses

Two-Sentence Horror Stories (9 p.m., The CW) - A new series inspired by the viral fan fiction “two sentence horror genre.” In the first episode, a serial killer with an obsession for single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him. A second episode airs at 9:30 is about a low-paid office assistant who wakes up naked in her bed after the office holiday party with no idea how she got there.

Chasing the Cure (9 p.m., TNT and TBS) - Ann Curry anchors this new weekly series that aims to help people with undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries. Each broadcast will be live, and will have a patient meeting with a panel of top doctors who help solve their cases. At the same time, viewers will be able to interact with the show through a special Facebook group and on ChasingTheCureLive.com. You can also submit your own medical case on the dedicated website.

