What to Watch on Friday: Netflix’s ‘Glow’ hits Vegas for Season 3, adds Geena Davis

Netflix's 'Glow' hits Vegas for Season 3 Season 3 of "Glow" premieres on Netflix, with the women headlining in Las Vegas and Geena Davis joining the cast.

Glow (Netflix) - “Glow,” nominated for five Emmys this year, returns for Season 3 with the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling hitting the Las Vegas strip after the cancellation of their TV show. They’re headlining at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, but it doesn’t take long for them to see that Vegas isn’t all glitter and glamour. In Season 3 we’ll see Ruth’s personal life grow more complicated (perhaps with Sam?) and Debbie’s increasing guilt over leaving her son behind. Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis joins the cast this season as the entertainment director for the Fan-Tan.

What Would You Do? (9 p.m., NBC) - A new season launches with an episode filmed in part in El Paso near the Mexico border, focusing on discrimination against deaf people and against immigrants. Always a timely topic, but especially so this week.

