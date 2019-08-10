What to Watch on Saturday: A Manson special and new movies from Hallmark and Lifetime

Oxygen documentary ‘Manson: The Women’ Oxygen's two-hour special examines how Charles Manson charmed his way into the lives of the women who formed his “family.” It looks at the psyches of the women through the lens of the counterculture movement of the 1970s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oxygen's two-hour special examines how Charles Manson charmed his way into the lives of the women who formed his “family.” It looks at the psyches of the women through the lens of the counterculture movement of the 1970s.

Manson: The Women (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This two-hour special examines how Charles Manson charmed his way into the lives of the women who formed his “family.” It looks at the psyches of the women through the lens of the counterculture movement of the 1970s. Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Sandra “Blue” Good, Catherine “Gypsy” Share and Dianne “Snake” Lake recount their experiences with Manson in interviews and talk about life on Spahn Ranch.

VC Andrews’ Fallen Hearts (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The third in Lifetime’s five movies about the Casteel Family from VC Andrews novels has Heaven married and ready to settle down in her hometown. She takes a trip to Farthinggale Manor and is persuaded by her grandfather to stay and live amidst the wealthy. But then the ghosts of her past threaten her new life. Last week’s movie was “Dark Angel” and “Heaven” aired the week before. There are five films in all, and the cast includes Julie Benz, Annalise Basso, Chris McNally, Kelly Rutherford and Jason Priestley. The next two are “Gates of Paradise” on Aug. 17 and “Web of Dreams” on Aug. 24.

A Taste of Summer (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this week’s new Hallmark movie, a woman moves to the town of Bright Shore and opens a restaurant. She meets a former baseball player with a competitive streak and a restaurant of his own. This stars Hallmark movie veteran Eric Winter (“The Rookie” and “The Good Doctor”) and Roselyn Sanchez (“Grand Hotel”).

