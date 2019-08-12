What to Watch on Monday: New ‘Family Pictures USA’ series starts in North Carolina

PBS’ new ‘Family Pictures USA’ series starts in North Carolina PBS premieres a Thomas Allen Harris series in which people tell their stories through family photographs. The first episode in North Carolina has poet Jaki Shelton Green and farmer Warren Brothers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PBS premieres a Thomas Allen Harris series in which people tell their stories through family photographs. The first episode in North Carolina has poet Jaki Shelton Green and farmer Warren Brothers.

Family Pictures USA (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new series from African American photographer and filmmaker Thomas Allen Harris kicks off with an episode about North Carolina, and features residents from across the state sharing family pictures and stories. Among the North Carolinians telling their stories is Warren Brothers, an organic farmer from a long line of farmers in Institute Township (viewers of Vivian Howard’s “A Chef’s Life” will recognize Warren); Talib Graves-Manns, an entrepreneur and part of a Durham group called Black Wall Street Homecoming; Vickie Jeffries, a member of the Saponi Nation; and Jaki Shelton Green, the state’s poet laureate. A “reunion” episode airs at 10. Tuesday’s episodes feature Detroit and Southwest Florida.

Also on tonight . . .

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - Night 3. Former Miss NC USA Caelynn Miller-Keyes is part of the season.

Our Boys (9 p.m., HBO) - A new 10-part limited series based on true events debuts with two back-to-back episodes. The series is et in the summer of 2014, when three Jewish teenagers were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. Two days later, the burned body of a Palestinian teenager from eastern Jerusalem is found. An agent from the Israel Security Agency investigates the murder, while the parents of the slain teenager begin their long and anguished journey toward justice. The series was filmed in Israel and stars Shlomi Elkabetz, Ram Masarweh, Adam Gabay, Jony Arbid and Ruba Blal Asfour.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Former Miss NC USA is on Season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which premieres on ABC.

Lodge 49 (10 p.m., AMC) - In the Season 2 premiere, the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former glory.

Twisted Sisters (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Season 2 of this Khloe Kardashian-produced series explores true stories of sisters who kill.

Happy Winter (10:30 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this POV documentary, beachgoers at Palermo’s Mondello beach try to hide the fact that the economic crisis has compromised their social status.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.