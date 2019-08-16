What to Watch on Friday: Which serial killers will Season 2 of ‘Mindhunter’ feature?

Season 2 of Mindhunter premieres Aug. 16, 2019, on Netflix. NETFLIX

Mindhunter (Netflix) - A favorite of true-crime TV fans (it’s based on real people and events), David Fincher’s “Mindhunter” follows two FBI agents as they develop the groundbreaking behavioral analysis unit that studies, hunts and catches serial killers. The first season focused on the genesis of that behavioral science research, and spent a lot of time getting to know Ed Kemper (with a little BTK lurking in the shadows). This season the agents will meet and interview Charles Manson and David Berkowitz aka Son of Sam (both behind bars) and will work on the Atlanta Child Murders case. And yes, Ed Kemper will be back. Season 2 stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones and Stacey Roca.

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary (Hulu) - This documentary from Ben Berman begins as a profile John Edward Szeles, known as the prankster magician and comedian The Amazing Johnathan, and ends up taking some bizarre turns. Berman made the deal to follow Johnathan on his “farewell” tour and film what Johnathan was selling as the final months of his life (he told people he had a terminal illness, but it’s unclear if that’s actually true). But Johnathan had also hired a second film crew to film Berman, and Berman discovers this and becomes a little unhinged. But Berman continues with the film, even though Johnathan has become combatant.

