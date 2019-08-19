What to Watch on Monday: ‘Dateline’ has pre-recorded testimony for Robert Durst trial

Robert Durst smiles as he is transported from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to the Orleans Parish Prison after his arraignment on murder charges in New Orleans in 2015. Investigation Discovery via Associated Press

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - “Dateline” will air rarely-seen video of killer Robert Durst’s friends testifying as to why Durst may have killed his best friend, Susan Berman. It’s pre-recorded testimony that may be used at Durst’s trial next year. We hear from friends Nick Chavin and Emily Altman. “Dateline” also has a recording, more than 30 years old, of Berman discussing the disappearance of Durst’s first wife, Kathie. If you don’t know the story of Robert Durst and his many bad deeds, do whatever it takes to watch the HBO documentary series “The Jinx” as soon as possible. It’s unbelievable.

Also on tonight . . .

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - One disheartened woman decides to make an early exit, while Hannah G. must decide between Blake and Dylan.

Family Restaurant Rivals (10 p.m., Food) - In this new series, Chinese-American, Jewish and Italian-American families face off to see whose family restaurants are best.

