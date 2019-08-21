What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘AGT’ results night, ‘Ghost Hunters’ revived at A&E

The “Ghost Hunters” cast on A&E. A&E

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - It’s results night, so we learn if Raleigh violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa makes it through to the semifinals.

Ghost Hunters (9 p.m., A&E) - This fan favorite returns with one of the original hunters, Grant Wilson, teamed with a group of professional ghost hunters. Tonight, Grant and company visit a century-old high school in Pocatello, Idaho, that is rumored to be haunted. Note: The old series “Psychic Kids,” about children learning to control their psychic abilities, is also resurrected tonight (10 p.m.) with the original kids from the series -- now young adults -- working with a new generation of young psychics to help them learn about their powers.

This Way Up (Hulu) - This new 6-episode series is a British import, about a young teacher named Aine (Aisling Bea) trying to put her life back together after a nervous breakdown. Aine’s big sister (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe”) and her circle at work help her while trying to find their own directions in life. It also stars Aasif Mandvi, Tobias Menzies, Indira Varma and Chris Geere.

