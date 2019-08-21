‘America’s Got Talent’ results: Did Raleigh’s violin player make it to the semifinals?

11-Year-Old Tyler Butler-Figueroa wows audience on AGT 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa of Raleigh performed "Don't You Worry Child" in the “America’s Got Talent” live quarterfinal show on Aug. 20, 2019. See his full performance at https://youtu.be/SFF4VSEQ2v8. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa of Raleigh performed "Don't You Worry Child" in the “America’s Got Talent” live quarterfinal show on Aug. 20, 2019. See his full performance at https://youtu.be/SFF4VSEQ2v8.

Viewers didn’t have to wait long Wednesday night to learn the fate of Raleigh violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa on “America’s Got Talent” — the show named him as the first contestant of the night to move forward to the semifinals.

Tyler, the Golden Buzzer pick of judge Simon Cowell, was brought forward on the stage opposite Joseph Allen, the Golden Buzzer pick of judge Howie Mandell.

When host Terry Crews called Tyler’s name to advance, Tyler clasped his hands over his face and fought back tears. All of the judges and the audience stood and cheered. Joseph Allen walked over and gave Tyler a big hug.

Crews asked Tyler how he felt and he replied, “I’m just still feeling very proud of myself.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK When he was four, 11-year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa was treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill. Here's an "America's Got Talent" behind-the-scenes look as Tyler visits the patients at the hospital.

Simon Cowell told Tyler: “Oh, I am so thrilled for you, but my commiserations also to the gentleman who just left. But I’ve got to say, you had such a moment last night. I’m so thrilled that you made it through to the semifinals. You have a God-given gift.”

Tyler is an 11-year-old student at Walnut Creek Elementary School who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was four-and-a-half-years-old. Tyler underwent three years of chemotherapy and this summer he celebrated four years being cancer-free.

On Tuesday night’s show, Tyler performed “Don’t You Worry Child” by Swedish House Mafia featuring John Martin.

Raleigh represents in the ‘AGT’ semifinals

Tyler isn’t the only Raleigh native who will be representing in the “America’s Got Talent” semifinals next month.

The military singing group Voices of Service, featuring Raleigh’s Sgt. Major Christal Sanders Rheams, performed on last week’s first live show of the season and also got enough votes to advance to the semifinals.

SHARE COPY LINK The military quartet Voices of Service advanced to the live rounds of NBC’s competition series “America’s Got Talent,” and the group features the US Army’s Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh.

When are the semifinals?

The “America’s Got Talent” semifinals air Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 on NBC, with results shows on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11.

The final live show airs Sept. 17 with the winner announced on the Sept. 18 show.