What to Watch on Friday: Hulu has the award-winning ‘Jawline’ documentary

Jawline (HULU) - This award-winning documentary from Liza Liza Mandelup follows 16-year-old Austyn Tester, a rising star in the teen influencer world of live streaming, as he tries to escape a dead-end life in rural Tennessee. This won the Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

What Would You Do? (9 p.m., ABC) - Topics include how people respond to adult illiteracy.

What Happened to Linda Watson? (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Linda Watson went missing in Arizona in August 2000 after a bitter custody battle. Her body was found in the desert in October 2003, but wasn’t identified until eight years later through DNA evidence. Watson’s mother and her friend are later also killed by Watson’s murderer (one guess as to who that was).

