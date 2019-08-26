What to Watch on Monday: Cute pups, MTV Awards, John Hinckley Jr and Dave Chappelle

DISNEY

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Dateline presents recently uncovered pages from the diary of John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan. Hinckley began writing in the diary after he was arrested. There’s also an interview with the officer who questioned Hinckley after the shooting.

Also on . . .

Pup Academy (2 p.m., Disney) - Debuting on National Dog Day, this new live action family series follows three pup friends — Spark, Corazon and Wiz — who meet in their first year at a Harry Potter-style training academy, which teaches dogs how to become man’s best friend. But while at the Academy, the pups discover a mysterious threat to the school and to the friendships between dogs and humans everywhere. This is from the creators of “Air Bud.”

MTV Video Music Awards (8 p.m., MTV) - Sebastian Maniscalco hosts, and performers include Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others.

Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones (Netflix) - There aren’t a lot of details about this, but it’s a new stand-up special from Chappelle.

