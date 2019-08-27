TV
What to Watch on Tuesday: New Viceland series looks at NC satanic murder case
Viceland’s ‘The Devil You Know’ trailer
The Devil You Know (10 p.m., Viceland) - This five-part documentary series explores the bizarre case of self-proclaimed Satan worshiper Pazuzu Algarad of Clemmons, NC, who had a cult-like following and murdered two people and then buried them in his backyard. That’s the one-sentence description, but the series goes way deeper. It’s worth checking out, but maybe not on a full stomach.
Also on tonight . . .
America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - This is the last week of live quarterfinal performances. Next week we start semifinals and we can once again start looking for Raleigh natives Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Christal Sanders Rheams (Voices of Service). Tonight, sit back and observe their competition.
Inside the American Mob (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Season 2 starts with looks at John Gotti and Whitey Bulger, and then at 10 p.m., it’s Joe Pistone, aka Donnie Brasco.
