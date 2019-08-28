What to Watch on Wednesday: A special guest star on the season finale of ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner, left, as John Dutton Jr. and Dabney Coleman, right, as John Dutton Sr. in the Season 2 finale of “Yellowstone” on The Paramount Network. The Paramount Network

Yellowstone (10 p.m., Paramount) - Dabney Coleman guest stars as John Dutton Sr. in tonight’s Season 2 finale. In tonight’s episode, the feud with the Becks comes to a head as the Duttons scramble to save one of their own. This Kevin Costner series has been the most-watched summer series on television — and it has also been renewed for a third season.

Also on tonight . . .

Animal Babies: First Year on Earth (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new series about baby animals starts with a focus on learning survival tools for the first three months of life.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - The ninth and final season starts with Kenda chipping away at painful memories as he recounts murders from his 23-year career with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Tonight’s premiere focuses on the murder of Cynthia McLuen.

Jay Leno’s Garage (10 p.m., CNBC) - Season 5 premieres with Kevin Hart joining Leno for a near-deadly ride in one of the most outrageous off-road vehicles in the world.

