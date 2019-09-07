What to Watch on Saturday: A ‘Cheerleader’ scam in new Lifetime movie

Maiara Walsh in the Lifetime movie “Identity Theft of a Cheerleader.” LIFETIME

Identity Theft of a Cheerleader (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A 30-year-old high school dropout hits rock bottom and decides to steal the identity of a high school cheerleader and go back to school, getting a re-do on her final year. This is her one chance to relive that time, and she proves she’ll use any ruthless method necessary to silence those who get in her way. It stars Maiara Walsh, Gail O’Grady, Jesse Irving, Karis Cameron.

The Vet Life (10 p.m., Animal Planet) - A poodle named Jay-Z with suspicious symptoms needs Dr. Blue’s help.

Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo (10:30 p.m., Showtime) - Gary Owen’s fourth Showtime stand-up special, filmed in San Antonio. Owen talks about his early days as a wrestler and his 20-year friendship with Kevin Hart.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.