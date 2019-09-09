What to Watch on Monday: ‘Grit’ documentary debuts, final season of ‘Deuce’ on HBO

The award-winning documentary “Grit” tells the tragic story of the tsunami of toxic mud that displaced over 60,000 people in Indonesia more than a decade ago. POV

Grit (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This award-winning POV documentary, directed by Cynthia Wade and Sasha Friedlander, recounts the tragic story of the tsunami of toxic mud that displaced over 60,000 people in Indonesia more than a decade ago. The mud slide, which wiped out 16 villages, transformed a once thriving region into a desolate wasteland. While trying to rebuild their lives, the survivors band together to fight for justice against Lapindo, a multinational company whose natural gas drilling is suspected of unleashing the flow of hot sludge.

Also on . . .

A Very Brady Renovation (9 p.m., HGTV) - This new series, hosted by Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”), follows the renovation of the “Brady Bunch” house, starting with a reunion of cast members.

Deuce (9 p.m., HBO) - The third and final season of this David Simon series about the rise of the pornography industry starts in 1985, just as VHS overtakes film as the industry’s primary medium. The series stars James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Emily Meade.

Grand Hotel (10 p.m., ABC) - Danny’s true identity is revealed in the Season 1 finale. No word on renewal for this show.

Tamron Hall (10 a.m., WTVD) - This new nationally syndicated show featuring the former “Today” anchor promises to be a daily destination for all things topical.

