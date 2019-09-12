What to Watch on Thursday: New seasons for ‘This Close’ and ‘Mr. Inbetween’

Shoshannah Stern, left, and Josh Feldman in the critically acclaimed series “This Close” on Sundance. SUNDANCE

Hurricane Florence: Lessons Learned (7 p.m., Spectrum News) - From Fair Bluff, a Spectrum News NC town hall on the one-year-anniversary of Hurricane Florence, which devastated parts of North Carolina. The hour-long town hall will explore whether the state is better prepared for a hurricane than a when Florence hit.

Mr. Inbetween (10 p.m., FX) - In Season 2, criminal-for-hire Ray Shoesmith’s work and personal life begin to collide and he finds himself struggling to keep both sides of his life from imploding.

This Close (Midnight, Sundance) - Season 2 of this critically acclaimed dramedy premieres with back-to-back episodes tonight and tomorrow night (the remaining episodes air next Thursday and Friday). The series is written by and stars Shoshannah Stern (as Kate) and Josh Feldman (as Michael), who are best friends in real life and both also deaf. The series also stars Cheryl Hines as Kate’s boss and Marlee Matlin as Michael’s mother.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.