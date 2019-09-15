What to Watch on Sunday: The premiere of Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’ documentary

‘Country Music - A Film by Ken Burns’ trailer Documentary filmmaking master Ken Burns does it again, this time providing a definitive eight-part, 16-hour chronicle of the history of country music and its evolution over the course of the 20th Century. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Documentary filmmaking master Ken Burns does it again, this time providing a definitive eight-part, 16-hour chronicle of the history of country music and its evolution over the course of the 20th Century.

Country Music (8 p.m. and 10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Documentary filmmaking master Ken Burns does it again, this time providing a definitive eight-part, 16-hour chronicle of the history of country music and its evolution over the course of the 20th Century. The series explores this American art form from its roots in ballads, hymns and the blues to its mainstream popularity. Burns uses never-before-seen footage and photographs, plus interviews with more than 80 country music artists to tell his story.The first part, called “The Rub,” looks at “hillbilly music,” which reaches new listeners through phonographs and radio, and launches the careers of the genre’s first big stars: the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers. Installments will air tonight through Wednesday, Sept. 18, and then Sunday, Sept. 22 through Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Capturing Chris Watts (8 p.m., Reelz) - This Reelz special looks at the Colorado monster who annihilated his family last summer. Watts murdered his wife Shannan, who is from North Carolina, and then killed the couple’s two tiny daughters, disposing of their bodies in oil drums at his place of work. Police bodycam footage and surveillage footage shows what happened in the investigation and how Watts was eventually arrested and charged.

The Masked Singer: Super Sneak Peek (8 p.m., Fox) - Season 2’s characters are introduced. Look for the official Season 2 premiere on Sept. 25.

Comedy Central Roast: Alec Baldwin (10 p.m., Comedy Central) - Alec Baldwin is skewered by his entertainment peers.

