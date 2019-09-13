TV special looks at police work that went into catching family murderer with NC ties

‘Capturing Chris Watts’ on the Reelz network Reelz airs “Capturing Chris Watts” on Sunday, tracking the police investigation and video that prompted the Colorado man to confess that he murdered his wife Shanann, from NC, and two daughters in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reelz airs “Capturing Chris Watts” on Sunday, tracking the police investigation and video that prompted the Colorado man to confess that he murdered his wife Shanann, from NC, and two daughters in 2018.

It’s one of the most horrifying murder cases in recent memory, and viewers can go behind the scenes with a Reelz television show airing this weekend.

Last August, Chris Watts went on television — in a Carolina Tar Heels T-shirt, no less — and begged for the safe return of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. The three seemed to have vanished from their Frederick, Colorado, home, Watts said.

But in fact, Watts had murdered them all.

Police were suspicious from the beginning, and after his arrest, Watts led police to the bodies of his wife and daughters and eventually confessed everything. He was sentenced to life in prison in November 2018. (Shanann, who grew up in North Carolina, was buried along with her daughters in Pinehurst in August 2018.)

The Reelz program “Capturing Chris Watts” focuses on what police did to catch Watts in his lies and solve the case. It uses police bodycam footage and surveillance footage from security cameras around the Watts home to give a sense of the real-time police investigation and of Watts’ unraveling.

“Capturing Chris Watts” airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 on Reelz.

Locally, Reelz can be found on channel 128 on Spectrum; channel 799 on AT&T U-verse; channel 238 on DirecTV; and channel 299 on DISH. Reelz does not show up on the Google Fiber TV guide.