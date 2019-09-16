“Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mrs. Maisel” guest stars capture Emmys

CORRECTS THE DATE TO SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 - Jane Lynch poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

A trio of Emmy-honored actors are winners again for their guest performances in TV series, joined by an awards newcomer.

Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones received trophies for their "The Handmaid's Tale" roles at Sunday's creative arts Emmy ceremony.

Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby won on the comedy side, both for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Whitford added to his Emmys for "The West Wing" and "Transparent," while Jones previously won for "24."

Lynch added to her four previous Emmys for series including "Glee" and "Hollywood Game Night."

Kirby, who played Lenny Bruce on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," has also appeared in "The Deuce" and "Rectify."

The creative arts awards set the table for the main Emmy ceremony, airing Sept. 22 on Fox.