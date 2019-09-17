What to Watch on Tuesday: Finales for ‘AGT’ and ‘Paradise,’ plus more ‘Country Music’

Raleigh natives Tyler Butler-Figueroa, left, and Christal Sanders Rheams (with Voices of Service) are both competing in the Season 14 finals on NBC. NBC

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - In part one of the two-night finale, Raleigh natives Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Christal Sanders Rheams (with Voices of Service) will both perform. Votes will determine the winner — announced in tomorrow night’s 8 p.m. show — so don’t forget to vote for your favorites. There’s more info here on both contestants and info on how to vote.

Country Music (8 p.m. and 10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Tonight we get Part 3 of documentary filmmaking master Ken Burns’ 8-part chronicle of the history of country music and its evolution over the course of the 20th Century. The series explores the American art form from its roots in ballads, hymns and the blues to its mainstream popularity. Burns uses never-before-seen footage and photographs, plus interviews with more than 80 country music artists to tell his story. The third episode is called “Hillbilly Shakespeare” and features country stars of post-war America, including Hank Williams, whose songs are inspired by his troubled and tragically short life. More installments air tonight through Wednesday, Sept. 18, and then Sunday, Sept. 22 through Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - A three-hour finale tonight! The four remaining couples spend a night in the fantasy suites before deciding if they want to get engaged. There’s also a reunion show and we’ll learn the identity of the new “Bachelor.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.