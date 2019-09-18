Check here for updates on Raleigh contestants in the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale

Watch two Raleigh natives perform in ‘America’s Got Talent’ Two Raleigh natives are competing in the “America’s Got Talent” finals on Sept. 17: violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Voices of Service singer Christal Sanders Rheams. The winner is announced Sept. 18 on NBC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two Raleigh natives are competing in the “America’s Got Talent” finals on Sept. 17: violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Voices of Service singer Christal Sanders Rheams. The winner is announced Sept. 18 on NBC.

We’re tuned in and watching the “America’s Got Talent” finale, which will name a winner for its 14th season based on votes from last night’s performance show.

Two of the 10 finalists in tonight’s show are Raleigh natives: 11-year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa, a cancer survivor who took up the violin because he was being bullied and teased in school; and Sgt. Major Christal Sanders Rheams, who sings with the group Voices of Service to bring comfort to veterans with PTSD.

We’ll update this story throughout the show as we learn who is eliminated, and then bring you the winner when the show ends at 10 p.m.

In the meantime, learn more about Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Christal Sanders Rheams in the sections below, and watch videos of their performances from last night.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Tyler has come a long way from busking on the streets of downtown Raleigh to performing in front of millions of people on television — and even getting a Destiny’s Child song (“Survivor”) for Tuesday night’s show personally cleared by Beyonce´.

Tyler has told his story many times on “AGT” this season: he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was four-and-a-half-years-old and underwent three years of chemotherapy. This summer, Tyler celebrated four years being cancer-free.

Tyler auditioned in the June 11 episode of “America’s Got Talent” and got a Golden Buzzer pass from judge Simon Cowell, which sent him straight to the live shows. That meant Tyler had about two months off from the show, and he spent that time in Raleigh playing the violin at a number of events, even performing for young patients at the UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill, where he received his own cancer treatment.

On that first June 11 episode, Tyler played Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

For his first live episode on Aug. 20, Tyler performed “Don’t You Worry Child” by Swedish House Mafia featuring John Martin.

In the semifinals episode on Sept. 3, Tyler performed Ariana Grande’s “Break Free” after an intro from his little brother, Adam.

Tyler is a student at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, and has been accompanied at the show this season by his mom, Kisua Butler-Figueroa, and his brother, Adam.

Christal Sanders Rheams with Voices of Service

Sgt. Major Christal Sanders Rheams is an active duty member of the U.S. Army who graduated from Enloe High School in Raleigh and attended UNC-Chapel Hill.

She sings with the military quartet Voices of Service, made up of Rheams, Master Sergeant Caleb Green, retired Staff Sergeant Ron Henry and Sergeant First Class Jason L. Hannah. The group, based in Northern Virginia, travels around to hospitals to perform for veterans and anyone needing support.

In Tuesday night’s final performance episode, the group gave a goosebump-inducing rendition of the Leona Lewis song “Footprints in the Sand.”

The group first appeared on the Aug. 6 show, performing the Wiz Khalifa with Charlie Puth song “See You Again.” Rheams said the song was dedicated to “our brothers and sisters whose voices have been silenced, who could not find peace on this side.”

During that episode, Rheams also said: “Personally, we all have suffered our share of traumatic experiences. You can’t do it alone, and music can help all of us heal. We’re here to spread that message to everybody.”

The group appeared again on the Aug. 13 show, singing “Fire” by Gavin DeGraw.

For the Sept. 10 semifinal show, they sang “Choke” by OneRepublic.

Rheams has been a member of the US Army Band since 1998. According to her US Army Band bio, she currently attends the University of Maryland.

Her mother, Arlene Sanders, still lives in Raleigh.