NC’s governor jumps into cable sports dispute. He wants an AT&T-ACC Network deal.

Gov. Roy Cooper stepped into the ACC Network carrier debate on Friday with a news release urging the ESPN network and cable companies to work things out so that the new college sports network is available to all North Carolinians — or at least, all North Carolinians with cable.

The network, which launched on Aug. 22 and has exclusive rights to most ACC football and basketball games, is available through all cable and satellite services in the area except for AT&T U-verse and Comcast (the Comcast Xfinity website lists its NC coverage areas as Yanceyville, Providence and Pelham).

ACC Network is accessible on Spectrum, DirecTV, Google Fiber TV and DISH.

In the release, Gov. Cooper said: “Some cable television and content providers have reached agreement and I commend them for that. I urge Comcast, AT&T Uverse and other providers who haven’t found a solution to push harder. And I urge ESPN, Disney and the ACC to increase their efforts to reach agreements with these providers. Fans of the ACC are depending on it.”

ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

The network is also available on all major streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Sling, Playstation Vue.