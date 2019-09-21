What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime’s new movie ‘Escaping the NXIVM Cult’

Peter Facinelli stars as Keith Raniere in the Lifetime movie “Escaping The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter.” LIFETIME

Schitt’s Creek (4 p.m. Pop TV) - Set your DVRs! In honor of this hilarious show’s 2019 Emmy nominations, its cable home network Pop is airing all 14 episodes of Season 5 back-to-back today. This is the season that hasn’t yet hit Netflix, so for streamers, it’s all new. (And tune in to the Emmy Awards show Sunday night at 8 pm on Fox to cheer for the Rose family.)

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie tells the story of actress Catherine Oxenberg’s fight to get her daughter India out of the dangerous sex cult NXIVM, whose former leader Keith Raniere was found guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes. The movie stars Andrea Roth, Peter Facinelli, Jasper Polish and Sara Fletcher. At 10 p.m., Gretchen Carlson explores the inner workings of NXIVM in a “Beyond the Headlines” episode featuring an interview with Oxenberg.

When Hope Calls (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark gives a peek at its new Hallmark Movies Now series about two sisters who open an orphanage in a Western town in 1916. Hallmark Movies Now is the network’s streaming service.





