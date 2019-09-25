What to Watch on Wednesday: ABC’s new ‘Stumptown,’ plus ‘The Masked Singer’ returns

Cobie Smulders in the new ABC drama “Stumptown.” ABC

Stumptown (10 p.m., ABC) - Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) plays Dex Parios, an Afghanistan war veteran who has been through some rough stuff and is having a hard time adjusting to normal life back home in Portland, Oregon. She agrees to help the owner of the local Indian Casino locate her missing granddaughter (Dex has a complicated history with this family) and things go sideways. Enter Det. Miles Hoffman, played by Michael Ealy and his blue eyes, called in to investigate what is now a kidnapping case. Dex and Miles are at odds. And then they aren’t. And then they are. And then they aren’t.

Cake (10:30 p.m., FXX) - And now for something totally different. This new half-hour series showcases new and established artists in short comedy pieces — some live action, some animated. The trailer (we’ve added it below) is a little trippy in how varying the styles of comedy are, and it’s clear it won’t be for everyone. But it’s different and weird and funny.

[Read our full 2019 Fall TV Preview]

Returning shows

Chicago Med (8 p.m., NBC)

Chicago Fire (9 p.m., NBC)

Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC)

The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC)

Schooled (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Modern Family (9 p.m., ABC)

Single Parents (9:30 p.m., ABC)

The Masked Singer (8 p.m., Fox)

Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) -- NOTE: Duke student Molly Byman is competing this season!