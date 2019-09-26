What to Watch on Thursday: Fall premieres include ‘The Unicorn,’ ‘Perfect Harmony’

(L-R) Makenzie Moss as Natalie, Ruby Jay as Grace, Walton Goggins as Wade in “The Unicorn” on CBS. CBS

The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS) - We see the softer side of Walton Goggins (“The Shield,” “Justified,” “Vice Principals”) in this new sitcom, where he plays a widowed father of two young girls, convinced by his supportive friends to re-enter the dating world. Because he’s such a genuinely good guy, they explain, he’s a “unicorn” in the dating world, and women will go crazy for him. And they do. The show based on a Raleigh native and set in Raleigh and the terrific supporting cast includes Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller and Maya Lynne Robinson.

Perfect Harmony (8:30 p.m., NBC) - Bradley Whitford (“West Wing”) plays a retired Princeton music professor who, while visiting his late wife’s tiny Kentucky hometown for her funeral, is convinced to help a struggling church choir train for a competition. Whitford’s Arthur Cochran is dark, depressed and often drunk. But he’s also very much alone in the world without his beloved wife. He sticks around in the town where his wife is buried and the mutual disdain between Arthur and the townspeople turns into appreciation, and then affection.

Sunnyside (9:30 p.m., NBC) - Kal Penn (“Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle,” “House”) plays a failed New York City council member who can only be described as a huge loser. When he hits rock bottom, he pretends to help a group of immigrants become citizens, but when things get very real for them, he decides to actually help.

Carol’s Second Act (9:30 p.m., CBS) - Emmy Award-winner Patricia Heaton (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) returns to TV with this very old-fashioned sitcom about a 50-year-old woman who decides to go back to school and become a doctor after her kids leave the nest.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

EVIL (10 p.m., CBS) - From the creators of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” strangely enough, comes a drama in which a skeptical psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate the Catholic Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries. That means demonic possessions, hauntings and miracles. The investigative team is Katja Herbers (“Westworld”) as psychologist Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter (you know him as Luke Cage in the Marvel Universe) as priest David Acosta and Aasif Mandvi (“The Daily Show”) as Ben Shroff. Michael Emerson (“Lost,” “Person of Interest”) also stars.

[Read our full 2019 Fall TV Preview]

Returning shows

Superstore (8 p.m., NBC)

The Good Place (9 p.m., NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (10 p.m., NBC)

Young Sheldon (8 p.m., CBS)

Mom (9 p.m., CBS)

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC)

A Million Little Things (9 p.m., ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder (10 p.m., ABC)