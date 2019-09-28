What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime movie about teen ‘Trapped’ in conversion therapy

Addison Holley as Alex Cooper in the Lifetime movie “Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story,” premiering Saturday, September 28. LIFETIME

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This Lifetime movie is based on the memoir “Saving Alex” and tells the story of a 15-year-old who tells her Mormon parents that she’s gay so they send her against her will to a conversion therapy home in Utah. She is trapped there for eight months with strangers and faces punishments and beatings meant to “cure” her homosexuality. Alex submits to their rules in order to survive, and was allowed to attend school. There she became friends with a boy who helped her get in touch with an attorney who later helped orchestrate her escape. It stars Addison Holley, Sarah Booth, Ian Lake and Wilson Cruz.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - Tonight’s broadcast is a repeat, but it is updated with new developments on the case for missing South Carolina woman Heather Elvis.

