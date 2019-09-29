What to Watch on Sunday: North Carolina-set comedy ‘Bless the Harts’ premieres on Fox

Emily Spivey’s new Fox series, ‘Bless the Harts,’ anchored in native NC North Carolina native Emily Spivey is the creator, executive producer and showrunner for the new Fox animated series “Bless the Harts,” with southern women voiced by Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina native Emily Spivey is the creator, executive producer and showrunner for the new Fox animated series “Bless the Harts,” with southern women voiced by Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell.







Bless the Hearts (8:30 p.m., Fox) - This new animated comedy from North Carolina native Emily Spivey follows the perpetually broke Hart family, made up of three generations of strong Southern females (plus one lovable boyfriend). Kristen Wiig voices Jenny, a single mom to Violet (Jillian Bell). Maya Rudolph voices the hilarious grandmother, Betty. Ike Barinholtz is Wayne, Jenny’s boyfriend. In the first episode, Jenny wants to sell her mother’s extensive (and expensive) Hug N’ Bugs collection (think twisted Beanie Babies) to pay the water bill. Meanwhile, disaffected teen Violet really wants a creative space of her own, and goodhearted Wayne tries to make her wish come true. The nice thing about “Harts” is there’s no feeling that the Southern family portrayed is the butt of a joke — they aren’t dumb and they aren’t losers, they’re just going through a rough patch. Plus, it’s set in North Carolina! Read more about “Bless the Harts” in our interview with Spivey.

Poldark (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The final season starts in a new century and a new promise of a hopeful future, but the past still casts a shadow over Cornwall. Following the death of Elizabeth, Ross Poldark resovles to put Westminster behind him and spend more time with the people he loves. But when an old friend needs help, he challenges the establishment and questions his own loyalty to king and country

Godfather of Harlem (10 p.m., EPIX) - This new 10-episode drama inspired by the story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from 10 years in prison to battle against the Genovese crime family for the streets of Harlem. He forms an alliance with Malcolm X in a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement.

Returning shows

