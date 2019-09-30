What to Watch on Monday: A new POV documentary and new episode of ‘Prodigal Son’

The documentary "The Silence of Others" premieres with POV on PBS Sept. 30, 2019. POV / PBS

The Silence of Others (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this POV documentary, victims of Spain’s 40-year dictatorship under General Franco organize a groundbreaking international lawsuit and fight a “pact of forgetting” about the crimes they suffered. It’s a timely cautionary tale about fascism and the dangers of forgetting the past.

Also on tonight . . .

Halloween Baking Championship (8 p.m., Food) - Season 5 kicks off with John Henson revealing skeletons in his family’s closet to inspire eight bakers to make scary skeleton desserts. A second episode airs at 9, followed by “Halloween Cake-Off” at 10.

Prodigal Son (9 p.m., Fox) - Bright helps Arroyo solve a quadruple homicide for the NYPD, and as he slips into the mind of this new serial killer, he finds himself dealing with the repercussions of seeing his father for the first time in years. He begins to wonder if his dreams are just nightmares or if they really happened.

