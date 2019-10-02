What to Watch on Wednesday: New Fall TV premiere of Fox drama ‘Almost Family’

From the Fox drama “Almost Family,” (L-R): Emily Osment, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Brittany Snow. FOX

NATURE (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the Season 38 premiere, titled “Octopus: Making Contact,” a marine biologist studies octopus behavior, documenting the evolving relationship between a pet octopus named Heidi, himself and his daughter.

Almost Family (9 p.m., Fox) - Timothy Hutton plays Leon Bechley, a renowned fertility doctor who for many years used his own sperm to impregnate his patients. When the Wall Street Journal breaks the story, three very different women — who conveniently already kinda-sorta know each other and also kinda-sorta hate each other — discover they are sisters. One of the women is Bechley’s daughter (the one he raised, we should clarify), played by Brittany Snow. The other women are played by Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment — but there could be dozens more of these surprise siblings popping up through the season.

Wild Metropolis (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - From pythons in Bangkok to otters in Singapore, this new series takes a look at the extraordinary ways wildlife is making itself at home in the world’s cities.

Other returning shows

SEAL Team (9 p.m., CBS)

S.W.A.T. (10 p.m., CBS)

