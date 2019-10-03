There are more auditions ahead, but ‘The Voice’ already has a singer from Durham

SHARE COPY LINK

Just two weeks into Season 17 of “The Voice” Blind Auditions and we already have a contestant representing the Triangle.

Calvin Lockett, who performed on the Monday, Sept. 30, episode of “The Voice,” is originally from the Nashville, Tennessee area, but currently lives in Durham.

Calvin, 25, sang the Temptations classic “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me).”

Blake Shelton was the first coach to turn his chair for Calvin, quickly followed by Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Kelly Clarkson was the holdout.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gwen told Calvin: “Your style of singing is the kind of music I want to listen to. I’m a fan of you and just your whole coolness. I just think we’d be a really good match.”

Legend told Calvin that he loved his song choice because his dad used to sing that song all the time. “What I loved about your version, it was so subtle and so in control, and your tone — I really haven’t heard anyone sound like you before ... it was really a masterful performance. I would be honored to be your coach.”

Blake said: “Even when something is out of my lane, it’s like buying a ticket to a show when I hit my button ... I love what I’m hearing. Everything John said is right. I can’t think of anyone else that sounds like this guy.”

Then Blake — assuming Calvin would pick John as his coach — said he hopes when the show is over that John will make a record with him. “I guarantee you can go on to be a star and make a hit record.”

Calvin Lockett on the Sept. 30 episode of “The Voice” on NBC. NBC Justin Lubin/NBC

Kelly told Calvin that the reason she didn’t turn her chair was because she knew she was likely out of the running, but she complimented his singing and his handsome looks. “God just decided to hand you everything, it’s awesome,” she said.

Gwen made a final pitch to be Calvin’s coach. It must have worked, because Calvin picked her.

A bio on the NBC website says that Calvin grew up singing in church, with both of his parents being pastors. As a teenager he started listening to more music outside of church and “fell in love with the singer-songwriter genre.” While in college at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, Calvin continued to sing but didn’t fit in with the music community there, so he moved to Durham for a fresh start.

A second contestant has NC ties

Jake HaldenVang (sometimes spelled Haldenwang) is a California native but moved to the Charlotte area when he was 11.

According to his NBC bio, Jake is officially from Fort Mill, S.C. (about 25 miles south of Charlotte), but he has been active in the Charlotte music scene for years.

A wiki site for artists notes that when he was 13 years old, Jake represented Charlotte at the 2009 International Blues Challenge in the IBC Youth Showcase. When he was 16, Jake was named Artist of the Year by the Queen City Music Awards and began touring across the country.

His musical style was influenced by Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Duane Allman and other rock and blues guitarists.

Jake, 24, auditioned on the Sept. 23 episode of “The Voice,” singing “Wish I Knew You” by the Revivalists. Every single coach turned their chairs for him.

When Gwen introduced herself to Jake, Jake said: “My heart is beating out of my chest, oh my God.”

Gwen complimented Jake’s range and reminded him that she’s the only coach there who has been in a rock band.

John told Jake he loves his energy and that he has a cool tone. Then John reminded Jake that his singer won “The Voice” last season.

Jake Haldenvang on the Sept. 23 episode of “The Voice” on NBC. NBC Justin Lubin/NBC

Blake said Jake’s performance was “almost like an attack,” and then reminded him that he’s the only coach who has ever won “The Voice” with a rock artist.

Finally, Kelly told Jake that she loves his hair — and that he should pick Gwen. And he did.

Watch ‘The Voice’

The show is still in the middle of Blind Auditions, so we’ll keep watching for more NC artists. (Remember Sanford native Britton Buchanan, who was runner-up on “The Voice” last year!)

After Blind Auditions we get the Battle Round (singers on the same team compete against each other while performing a duet), the Knockout Round (singers on the same team compete against each other singing different songs) and then live performances, when the audience starts to vote.

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.