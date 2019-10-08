What to Watch on Tuesday: A new lineup for Season 6 of ‘Finding Your Roots’

Clockwise: Jordan Peele, Anjelica Huston, Jeff Goldblum and Queen Latifah learn their family histories in Season 6 of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS. PBS

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the Season 6 premiere, Dr. Henry Louis Gates presents the family histories of Isabella Rossellini, Anjelica Huston and Mia Farrow. Other guests this season include Melissa McCarthy, Jordan Peele, Gayle King, Nancy Pelosi, RuPaul, Terry Gross, Marc Maron, Jeff Goldblum, Queen Latifah, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae, Justina Machado, Sasheer Zamata, Zac Posen, Eric Stonestreet, Jeffrey Wright, Sigourney Weaver, Amy Ryan, Jon Batiste, Diane von Furstenburg and more.

The Flash (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 6 premiere, Barry and Iris deal with the loss of their daughter while the team faces a threat that could destroy Central City.

The Conners (8 p.m., ABC) - Dan Akroyd guest stars for a “Blues Brothers” reunion with John Goodman.

Frontline: On the President’s Orders (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Frontline presents an on-the-ground look inside President Duterte’s bloody campaign against suspected drug dealers and users in the Philippines. The filmmakers had unprecedented access to the police, and to Duterte’s statements and speeches.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.