What to Watch on Wednesday: The CW premieres its ‘Nancy Drew’ reboot

Kennedy McMann as Nancy in “Nancy Drew” on The CW. The CW

Nancy Drew (9 p.m,. The CW) - This is a hard reboot of the beloved, classic detective series. In this version, as in the books, Nancy’s father is a lawyer and her mother is dead. But in this updated version, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is a disaffected teen shattered by her mother’s death from cancer, skipping college, working in a diner and bickering with her dad. She’s still solving mysteries, though. The diner in her small marina town is sort of her base camp, and her teenage coworkers (and her boyfriend, Nick) are her Scooby gang — but in the pilot, we don’t know if all of them (or any of them) can be trusted. Some casting notes: Freddie Prinze Jr. plays Nancy’s father, Carson, in the pilot, but is replaced by Scott Wolfe in subsequent episodes. Also, Pamela Sue Martin, who played Nancy Drew in the 1970s TV series, guest stars in the pilot as local medium Harriet Grosset.

Also on tonight …

Riverdale (8 p.m., The CW) - The residents of Riverdale prepare for the Independence Day parade in the Season 4 premiere, and Archie receives a phone call that will change his life forever.

Isle of Chimps (8 p.m., Smithsonian) - This documentary features Uganda’s Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary, where orphaned and rescued chimpanzees — victims of illegal exotic pet and bushmeat trades — are given a second chance at life in a community of chimps.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.