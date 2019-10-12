What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime has the ‘College Admissions Scandal’ movie

(L to R): Michael Shanks, Mia Kirshner, Penelope Ann Miller and Sam Duke in Lifetime’s movie “The College Admissions Scandal.” LIFETIME

The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This new series follows retired detective Paul Holes (known for his work helping to catch the Golden State Killer) as he tackles unsolved cases with local law enforcement agencies, analyzing the physical and emotional DNA left behind during violent interactions. In tonight’s premiere, Holes and Yolanda McClary investigate a double homicide that has left the small town of Williamsburg, Iowa, spooked for nearly 40 years. Their work to bring justice to the families of Rose Burkert and Roger Atkison -- bludgeoned to death in a Holiday Inn -- leads them to an unexpected discovery.

The College Admissions Scandal (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This is Lifetime’s take on the college admissions scandal that has taken down many “rich and famous” parents. This story follows two wealthy mothers (Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner) who share an obsession to get their kids into the best colleges. A charismatic college admissions consultant (Michael Shanks) offer them a shortcut, and they take it. Then the consultant sells them out when he’s caught by the FBI. This is followed by a “Behind the Headlines” documentary-style special.

Love, Fall & Order (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this week’s Hallmark movie, a woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm.

48 HOURS: Live to Tell: The Chowchilla Kidnapping (10 p.m., CBS) - We hear from survivors from the group of 26 children who were abducted by masked gunmen and buried alive in a truck trailer in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. Anchored by David Begnaud, the survivors — kidnapped on a school bus as they headed home from school — share personal stories of bravery and helping each other.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) hosts and Camila Cabello performs.

