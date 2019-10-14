What to Watch on Monday: ‘Desus and Mero’ are back, ‘The Voice’ starts Battle Rounds

Season 1 of “Desus & Mero” resumes on Showtime Oct. 14 after a summer hiatus. SHOWTIME

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - Blind Auditions end and the Battle Rounds begin. Coaches get help from Darius Rucker, Usher, will.i.am and Normani in preparing their artists for the duets.

Prodigal Son (8 p.m., Fox) - As Malcolm’s childhood memories resurface, he realizes his mother may have known about his father’s murderous activities.

The Terror (9 p.m., AMC) - In the Season 2 finale, Henry and Asako look to the past for answers about the current turmoil. No word on whether this will be canelled or renewed.

Lodge 49 (10 p.m., AMC) - The Lynx regroup at a revived Lodge and prepare for an important coronation in the Season 2 finale. No word yet on renewal.

Desus & Mero (11 p.m., Showtime) - Season 1 is back after a summer hiatus. Tonight’s guest will be DaBaby. Upcoming guests include Taraji P. Henson, Forest Whitaker and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Letterkenny (Hulu) - Season 7 of this Hulu series premieres and in the first episode, the Hicks start an agricultural call-in show.