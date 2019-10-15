What to Watch on Tuesday: USA debuts a new drama from producer of ‘Bourne’ franchise

Jeremy Irvine as J. Randolph Bentley in the USA drama “Treadstone.” USA Network

Treadstone (10 p.m., USA) - From the producer of the “Bourne” franchise, a new action thriller set amid the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone. The series explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. Season 1 follows sleeper agents across the globe as they are awakened to resume their deadly missions.

Also on tonight . . .

The Conners (8 p.m., ABC) - The show is teasing tonight’s episode like it’s going to be the end of the Darlene and David relationship. (Fine with me. Like Jackie, I’m Team Ben.)

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Melissa McCarthy learns about her family’s Scottish and Irish roots on her paternal side, and her Prussian roots on her maternal side. Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) learns that his Kansas roots are traced to aGerman immigrant, and that his German ancestor was treated poorly by the US Government during World War I.

