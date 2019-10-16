What to Watch on Wednesday: Smithsonian debuts ‘Gorillas of Gabon’ documentary

The documentary “Gorillas of Gabon” premieres on the Smithsonian Channel at 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019. SMITHSONIAN

Gorillas of Gabon (8 p.m., Smithsonian) - This documentary follows a team of trackers searching for Mussiru, an elusive 400-pound silverback western lowland gorilla, in Gabon on the west coast of Africa. Their mission is to habituate him to humans — the future of his bloodline and the rainforest he inhabits depend on it.

Nancy Drew (9 p.m., The CW) - When Nancy learns that Tiffany Hudson’s corpse is being moved out of Horseshoe Bay for a private autopsy, she puts her investigation into Lucy Sable’s dress on hold to pull off one of her most risky missions yet.

David Makes Man (9 p.m., OWN) - More is revealed about how Sky died in the season finale.

Shattered (10 p.m., ID) - The Season 3 premiere looks at Frederick Harlan “Kevin” Coe, also known as the South Hill rapist, who terrorized women in Spokane, Washington, from 1978 to 1981.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.