What to Watch on Thursday: Saltbox chef stars in new documentary about NC seafood

Ricky Moore talks coastal fish traditions while eating fried croaker at Sam & Omie’s restaurant in Nags Head, N.C. in “The Hook,” a half-hour show premiering at 10 p.m. Oct. 17 on UNC-TV. Markay Media

The Hook (8 p.m., UNC-TV) - In this new half-hour documentary, Saltbox Seafood owner and chef Ricky Moore guides us through a look at North Carolina’s seafood traditions. The Durham chef traces the journey of bonefish from ocean to plate, resulting in a fish fry honoring restaurants that offered safe haven to Black travelers in the Jim Crow South, and a celebration of the maritime food and techniques he loves. Moore recently published a cookbook called “Saltbox Seafood Joint Cookbook.” The documentary is produced by Markay Media, which brought us “A Chef’s Life,” and co-directed by Saleem Reshamwala and Shirette Ammons.

The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS) - When Wade changes the password to his online dating profile because his friends become too involved, Forrest goes to great lengths to keep tabs on him. Also, Grace and Natalie are torn when a show they watched with their mom returns for a new season.

Home Sweet Homicide (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In the premiere of this new true crime series, a young mother is found murdered in her home in Chestnut Ridge, New York, and detectives are puzzled by snowy footprints that lead to the house, but not away from it.

